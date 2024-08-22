wrestling / News
Kyle Fletcher Wants Rematch With Atlantis Jr In Australia
August 22, 2024
During an appearance on CMLL Informa (via Fightful), Kyle Fletcher spoke about facing Atlantis Jr in a rematch for the ROH TV title, which he wants to happen in Australia.
He said: “I think, well, Grand Prix on Friday, my number one goal apart from winning this trophy is to eliminate Atlantis Jr. that puts 1-1. That sets us up for the rematch. I think it needs to happen in Australia. I’ve wrestled on his home turf, it’s only fair that I get the home turf advantage, and then we see who comes out the victor. It’s gonna be me; I promise.“
