Kyle Fletcher Wants Rematch With Atlantis Jr In Australia

During an appearance on CMLL Informa (via Fightful), Kyle Fletcher spoke about facing Atlantis Jr in a rematch for the ROH TV title, which he wants to happen in Australia.

He said: “I think, well, Grand Prix on Friday, my number one goal apart from winning this trophy is to eliminate Atlantis Jr. that puts 1-1. That sets us up for the rematch. I think it needs to happen in Australia. I’ve wrestled on his home turf, it’s only fair that I get the home turf advantage, and then we see who comes out the victor. It’s gonna be me; I promise.“