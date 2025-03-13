– During last night’s AEW Dynamite, Will Ospreay, fresh off of his Cage Match win over Kyle Fletcher at AEW Revolution, announced his entry into the 2025 Owen Hart Tournament. During the promo, Ospreay gave his props to Fletcher, referring to him as a “Future World Champion.” Fletcher responded to Ospreay’s comments on social media last night during dynamite.

Kyle Fletcher wrote, “At least he admitted it #FutureWorldChamp,” which you can view below: