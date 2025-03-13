wrestling / News

Kyle Fletcher Responds to Will Ospreay Calling Him a ‘Future World Champion’ on AEW Dynamite

March 13, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kyle Fletcher Will Ospreay AEW Full Gear Image Credit: AEW

– During last night’s AEW Dynamite, Will Ospreay, fresh off of his Cage Match win over Kyle Fletcher at AEW Revolution, announced his entry into the 2025 Owen Hart Tournament. During the promo, Ospreay gave his props to Fletcher, referring to him as a “Future World Champion.” Fletcher responded to Ospreay’s comments on social media last night during dynamite.

Kyle Fletcher wrote, “At least he admitted it #FutureWorldChamp,” which you can view below:

