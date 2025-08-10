Kyle Fletcher Retains TNT Title on Collision, Challenges NJPW To Send Him Their Best For Forbidden Door

During tonight’s episode of Collision, Kyle Fletcher successfully retained his TNT title against Tomohiro Ishii. Fletcher then spoke about all the legends he had recently defeated, including Adam Cole, Dustin Rhodes and Ishii. He challenged NJPW to send their best to face him for the title at Forbidden Door.

Meanwhile, Don Callis was backstage and said that he wants another challenger for Fletcher on Wednesday’s Dynamite. He planned to choke them out with a tie that NJPW gifted him years ago.

Fletcher has been the champion for nine days and is in his first reign. He won the belt on last Thursday’s episode of Collision.

HUGE headbutt from The Stone Pitbull! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/4wS1ixKr98 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 10, 2025