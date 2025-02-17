Kyle Fletcher Reveals His Dream AEW Opponent

Kyle Fletcher has revealed his dream opponent within AEW who he hasn’t yet faced. Fletcher spoke with DownUnder The Ring for a new interview before AEW Grand Slam Australia and, when asked who he’d like to face yet in the company, named Samoa Joe.

“I got asked this the other day, and the one that stuck out is Samoa Joe,” Fletcher said (per Fightful). “I’ve never touched Samoa Joe. Up until Dynamite, I’d never touched Buddy Matthews. So I think that would have been like my other one. I would have been like, okay, but now that we’ve had a match, we’ve been in the ring together, Samoa Joe. I think he’s at the top of the list.”

Fletched is set to face Will Ospreay in a Cage Match at AEW Revolution next month.