Kyle Fletcher Reveals New Bald Look During Media Appearance

October 25, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
During this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Kyle Fletcher began to shave his head while cutting a promo saying he was nothing like Will Ospreay. Fletcher showed off his new bald look during a media appearance for CBS 2 Iowa in Cedar Rapids. Collision takes place in the city tomorrow night.

