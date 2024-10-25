wrestling / News
Kyle Fletcher Reveals New Bald Look During Media Appearance
October 25, 2024 | Posted by
During this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Kyle Fletcher began to shave his head while cutting a promo saying he was nothing like Will Ospreay. Fletcher showed off his new bald look during a media appearance for CBS 2 Iowa in Cedar Rapids. Collision takes place in the city tomorrow night.
Kyle Fletcher talks AEW Collision: Cedar Rapids happening Saturday@kylefletcherpro @iowasnewsnow @AEW https://t.co/KTRW03qjTP
— AEWPR (@AEWpress) October 25, 2024
