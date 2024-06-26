Kyle Fletcher Says Will Ospreay Puts Him in Awe of His Work

– While recently speaking to Good Karma Wrestling, AEW wrestler Kyle Fletcher had high praise for the work of AEW International Champion Will Ospreay, noting that he’s in awe of Ospreay’s work. He said the following on Ospreay (via Fightful):

“I say it all the time. He’s one of those people that can just do things and I don’t think he even knows how it happens. Like, he will just be standing there, and he’ll be like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to do this, this, this and that’ll do this, this, this and then I’ll do this, this, this” and then it’s just perfect. If I got him to break down his thought process, I don’t think he would physically be able to do it because it just comes to him naturally like it’s second nature to him. I am in awe of watching everything he does. It’s ridiculous.”

At this month’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Will Ospreay will challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship. The match is scheduled for Sunday June 30 at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door III. The event will be held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.