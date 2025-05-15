– During a recent interview with Good Karma Wrestling, AEW star Kyle Fletcher indicated that he has his sights on the AEW International Championship currently held by Kenny Omega. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“I need the accolades to back that up, so I think championship gold is definitely the way I’m looking. There are a couple of nice shiny belts that I like the look of, namely, maybe the International Championship held by one of the greatest of all time, Kenny Omega. I think he is well past his prime, I think I am the new generation’s Kenny Omega, that best bout machine. So, I would love to do that in a big big stadium.”

Kyle Fletcher will be in action on this weekend’s edition of AEW Collision. He will face AR Fox in a singles bout. The show airs via delay on TNT on Saturday, May 17 at 8:00 pm EST.