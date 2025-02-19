Kyle Fletcher Says Skye Blue Was ‘Apprehensive’ About His New Hairstyle, Likes It Now

In an interview with Undisputed, Kyle Fletcher spoke about his new hairstyle and said that his girlfriend, Skye Blue, wasn’t sure about it at first. Fletcher shaved his head during his feud with Will Ospreay last year. Here are highlights:

On Mark Davis’ return: “It’s nice now that he’s part of the family, I can hype him up again. There is just a grit to Davis, a harshness to him. Every time I see him on the apron and chop the absolute f— out of people, it just grabs me. I love watching him wrestle. I’m glad we’re back together. I can’t wait to watch him again. When he gets his opportunity, he’s going to absolutely smash it.”

On his new hairstyle: “My family always hated my dumb hair. That always fueled me to keep it. My girlfriend Skye was a little apprehensive at the time, but she likes it now. There are people who love it and people who hate it, and some people miss the hair, but if they’re talking about it, that’s a good thing.”