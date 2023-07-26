Kyle Fletcher Is Still Adjusting To TV Wrestling, Says It Has a Different Feel

Kyle Fletcher says that he’s still making adjustments to regular performing on TV. The Aussie Open member recently spoke with AEW Unrestricted and talked about the differences between performing on TV in AEW and working for live, non-televised events.

“TV wrestling is such a different feel and vibe [then non-televised shows],” Fletcher said (per Wrestling Inc). “Obviously, the stress of it all — it’s still something I find myself adjusting to, as opposed to wrestling for New Japan where it’s much more like, ‘Do your stuff and have fun.’ It’s an adjustment.”

Fletcher added, “We’re getting the hang of it. Other than that, we’re getting there!”