Kyle Fletcher Vows To Surpass Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay
December 17, 2023 | Posted by
Kyle Fletcher believes that he will one day be better than both Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay. Fletcher won the ROH World Television Championship at Final Battle on Friday, and he took to Twitter to react to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp saying that he sees parallels between Fletcher and both Ospreay — his United Empire stablemate — and Omega.
Fletcher retweeted the post and wrote:
“I will surpass them both, mark my words”
I will surpass them both, mark my words https://t.co/JCbzJR2g1b
— Kyle Fletcher カイル・フレッチャー (@kylefletcherpro) December 18, 2023
