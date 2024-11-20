– During a recent interview with Wrestle Radio Australia, AEW star and Australian native Kyle Fletcher discussed a matchup with fellow Australian AEW wrestler Buddy Matthews. Fletcher hopes to eventually square off with Matthews in the ring at some point.

Kyle Fletcher said on a potential matchup with Buddy Matthews (via Fightful), “Kind of the biggest one that is right on the precipice is me and Buddy. Me and Buddy have never touched before, never been in the ring before, never been seen on the screen together. That is kind of the one that, I know when that happens, it’s going to be cool and special.”

All Elite Wrestling will be making its debut in the land down under with AEW Grand Slam Australia. The event is scheduled for Sunday, February 15, 2025. The event will be held at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.