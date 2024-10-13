Kyle Fletcher Turns on Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita Wins International Title at AEW WrestleDream

Konosuke Takeshita is the new AEW International champion after Kyle Fletcher turned on Will Ospreay at WrestleDream. Takeshita battled both Ospreay and Ricochet in a triple threat match, with many wild moves and nearfalls. Near the end, Takeshita put Ricochet through a table, then got back into the ring into a Hidden Blade from Ospreay. He kicked out at one, but Ospreay hit another one.

Don Callis then removed the referee and attempted to hit Ospreay with a screwdriver. Instead, Fletcher was the one to strike Ospreay, leading to a knee strike from Takeshita and the win. After the match, Fletcher dropped Ospreay with a Tiger Driver 91.

Takeshita has now won his first singles title and first title of any kind in AEW history. He ends the second International title reign of Ospreay at 49 days, after he won it at All In on August 25.