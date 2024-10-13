wrestling / News
Kyle Fletcher Turns on Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita Wins International Title at AEW WrestleDream
Konosuke Takeshita is the new AEW International champion after Kyle Fletcher turned on Will Ospreay at WrestleDream. Takeshita battled both Ospreay and Ricochet in a triple threat match, with many wild moves and nearfalls. Near the end, Takeshita put Ricochet through a table, then got back into the ring into a Hidden Blade from Ospreay. He kicked out at one, but Ospreay hit another one.
Don Callis then removed the referee and attempted to hit Ospreay with a screwdriver. Instead, Fletcher was the one to strike Ospreay, leading to a knee strike from Takeshita and the win. After the match, Fletcher dropped Ospreay with a Tiger Driver 91.
Takeshita has now won his first singles title and first title of any kind in AEW history. He ends the second International title reign of Ospreay at 49 days, after he won it at All In on August 25.
The Alpha of the Don Callis Family, Konosuke Takeshita looks to claim International gold!
Order #AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@WillOspreay | @KingRicochet | @Takesoup | @TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/QyaeV3zUys
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2024
Is tonight the night Ricochet attains his first #AEW title?
Order #AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@KingRicochet pic.twitter.com/ojSfQiyrZw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2024
The Aerial Assassin has arrived and ready defend #AEW International gold!
Order #AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@WillOspreay pic.twitter.com/pJCnFoICJg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2024
LOOK AT THIS!
Order #AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@WillOspreay | @KingRicochet | @Takesoup pic.twitter.com/3ou8w9QjSR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2024
WHAT A STRIKE!
Order #AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@WillOspreay | @KingRicochet | @Takesoup pic.twitter.com/6WpDbgFUJi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2024
TAKE YOUR BEST SHOT!
Order #AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@WillOspreay | @KingRicochet | @Takesoup | @TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/O6FO1dCqBm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2024
Have Ospreay and Ricochet found common ground? And can it stop Takeshita?
Order #AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@WillOspreay | @KingRicochet | @Takesoup pic.twitter.com/US3qYhJGVu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2024
WOW!!
Order #AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@WillOspreay | @KingRicochet | @Takesoup pic.twitter.com/GZjwK8E2Z0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2024
Can ANYTHING stop these three!?
Order #AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@WillOspreay | @KingRicochet | @Takesoup pic.twitter.com/cuF1950oCB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2024
Don't forget the table!
Order #AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@WillOspreay | @KingRicochet | @Takesoup pic.twitter.com/TtZ97pWNcP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2024
SAY IT AIN'T SO!
Order #AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@WillOspreay | @KingRicochet | @Takesoup | @TheDonCallis | @kylefletcherpro pic.twitter.com/thxd8L8drg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2024