Kyle Fletcher vs. Christopher Daniels TV Title Bout Added to Tomorrow’s ROH HonorClub TV

January 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH TV Title - Kyle Fletcher vs Christopher Daniels

– Ring of Honor has confirmed more matchups for tomorrow’s edition of ROH HonorClub TV. Kyle Fletcher defends his ROH TV Title against former ROH World and TV Champion Christopher Daniels.

Also added to tomorrow’s card, El Hijo del Vikingo defends his AAA Mega Championship against Action Andretti. Here’s the updated lineup for tomorrow’s show:

* ROH TV Championship Match: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Christopher Daniels
* AAA Mega Championship Match: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Action Andretti
ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) (c) vs. The Iron Savages (Bronson & Boulder)
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Top Flight
* Billie Starkz, Queen Aminata, Kiera Hogan, & Lady Frost vs. Taya Valkyrie, Robyn Renegade, Leyla Hirsch, & Rachel Ellering
* Serpentico vs. Mark Briscoe
* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Keith
* Nyla Rose in action
* Diamante in action

ROH, ROH TV, Jeffrey Harris

