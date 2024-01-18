– Ring of Honor has confirmed more matchups for tomorrow’s edition of ROH HonorClub TV. Kyle Fletcher defends his ROH TV Title against former ROH World and TV Champion Christopher Daniels.

Also added to tomorrow’s card, El Hijo del Vikingo defends his AAA Mega Championship against Action Andretti. Here’s the updated lineup for tomorrow’s show:

* ROH TV Championship Match: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Christopher Daniels

* AAA Mega Championship Match: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Action Andretti

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) (c) vs. The Iron Savages (Bronson & Boulder)

* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Top Flight

* Billie Starkz, Queen Aminata, Kiera Hogan, & Lady Frost vs. Taya Valkyrie, Robyn Renegade, Leyla Hirsch, & Rachel Ellering

* Serpentico vs. Mark Briscoe

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Keith

* Nyla Rose in action

* Diamante in action

