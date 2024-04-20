Kyle Fletcher Faces Skye Blue At Chicago Style Wrestling Show, Will Ospreay Serves As Referee

An intergender match between AEW stars took place at Chicago Style Wrestling’s show on Friday, with Kyle Fletcher taking on Skye Blue. Fletcher and Blue competed at CSW’s Once Upon A Time In Chicago on Friday eventing with Will Ospreay serving as the special guest referee. Fletcher picked up the win in the match, and you can see a clip from the bout below.

Ospreay will face Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynasty on Sunday, while Blue is facing Leyla Hirsch on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision.