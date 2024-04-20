wrestling / News
Kyle Fletcher Faces Skye Blue At Chicago Style Wrestling Show, Will Ospreay Serves As Referee
An intergender match between AEW stars took place at Chicago Style Wrestling’s show on Friday, with Kyle Fletcher taking on Skye Blue. Fletcher and Blue competed at CSW’s Once Upon A Time In Chicago on Friday eventing with Will Ospreay serving as the special guest referee. Fletcher picked up the win in the match, and you can see a clip from the bout below.
Ospreay will face Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynasty on Sunday, while Blue is facing Leyla Hirsch on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision.
Skye Blue with a poisonrana and sunset flip powerbomb on Kyle Fletcher at CSW pic.twitter.com/mFCIYwDx7g
— Cheapheat Spotfest (@NathynwithaY) April 20, 2024
Soooooooo like @WillOspreay AND @kylefletcherpro AND da girl herself @Skyebyee at DA HOME PROMOTION @ChiStyleW like wuuuttttttttt 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/MUvGNmK9P2
— Lili “La Pescadita” Ruiz 🇲🇽 (@LaPescaditaRuiz) April 20, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Note On Possible WWE Storyline & Faction For The Creed Brothers (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Tony Khan Weighs In On Warning From Oklahoma Athletic Commission Over Nyla Rose Match
- Backstage Update on WWE’s Plans for WrestleMania 41, Possible Move to March or May
- Jim Ross Recalls Dustin Rhodes Being Fired From WCW For Not Following No-Blood Policy