Kyle Fletcher Believes He and Will Ospreay Can Win AEW World Tag Team Titles

In an interview with The Outerhaven (via Fightful), Kyle Fletcher said that he believes that he and Will Ospreay can defeat the Young Bucks and win the AEW World Tag Team titles. The match goes down next Wednesday at AEW Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

He said: “Yeah, I feel good. I’m very excited. I think to me, I consider the Young Bucks the greatest tag of definitely this generation, possibly of all time. I’ve been watching them since I started training, I’ve watched them through their Bullet Club phase to the move to AEW and everything. Yeah, I definitely respect what they’ve done and what they’ve accomplished. They’re brothers, obviously they have that connection going on, but I consider Will Ospreay to be my brother. I know him like the back of my hand, he knows me like the back of his hand. I think we have a pretty good chance to take those belts off of them, so I can’t wait for it. I think it’s gonna be a crazy clash for sure.“