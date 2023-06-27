Kyle Fletcher Praises Will Ospreay After Forbidden Door, Says He’s The Greatest Wrestler Alive

Kyle Fletcher had plenty of high praise for his United Empire stablemate Will Ospreay following AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, naming him as the “greatest wrestler alive.” Fletcher spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion who asked his thoughts on Ospreay’s match with Kenny Omega at the PPV, and Fletcher said that he hopes he can get to Ospreay’s level some day.

“I got to be there & hug Will as soon as he came back & tell him how proud of him I was,” Fletcher said (per Fightful). “He’s the greatest wrestler alive today without a doubt in my mind & I hope I can get even close to his level one day.”

Ospreay defeated Omega to reclaim the IWGP US Championship at the PPV.