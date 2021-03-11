wrestling / News
Kyle O’Reilly Distracts Adam Cole In NXT Main Event, Karrion Kross Confronts Finn Balor
March 10, 2021 | Posted by
Kyle O’Reilly made his return on this week’s episode of NXT, costing Adam Cole his NXT Title shot before Finn Balor was confronted by Karrion Kross. O’Reilly came out in the main event match and distracted Cole, allowing Balor to take advantage and get the win. After the match, Cole attacked O’Reilly but O’Reilly fought back and battered Cole on his way to the back.
After that, Balor turned around to see Karron Kross standing there. Balor asked him, “What took you so long” as the show ended.
