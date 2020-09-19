wrestling / News
Kyle O’Reilly Added To NXT Gauntlet Eliminator Match
WWE has announced that Kyle O’Reilly has been added to the NXT Gauntlet Eliminator match on next week’s episode, joining KUSHIDA and Cameron Grimes. The winner of the match will challenge NXT Champion Finn Balor at NXT Takeover on October 4. There are still two competitors that have yet to be named.
Two men start in the ring and every four minutes, another person enters. The only way to get eliminated is pinfall or submission.
O’Reilly posted a message to Twitter, where he said: “Hey guys. I just heard I’ve been added to this match and this is a pretty big deal for me. I know that I’m unproven in the singles department. I get that, but I’ve got to make the most of this opportunity. I know I’ll have the support of the Undisputed boys and I’m gonna represent my team. I’m gonna make them proud. That said, I’m not even looking towards Takeover at this point. I have a huge obstacle in front of me.
First ever gauntlet eliminator. Of course it’s the first ever. You got me, you got Ol’ Grimey, you got…Kushy? Duh. Two tough guys and I know the last two will be just as tough. This is without a doubt the greatest challenge I’ve ever faced in my career, bar none. I guess if you break it down, all I’ve gotta do is submit four guys. Should be easy. I mean, statistically speaking, it should actually be quite easy. Huh.
I wasn’t looking forward to Takeover but I’ve got my sights set on a prince and I’ve never miss a prince once he’s in my aim. What I’m trying to say is, if and when I face Finn Balor, I will bring a storm that he simply cannot, will not weather. That’s not just a promise. That’s not just a prediction. That’s undisputed.”
BOOM! @KORcombat is the third competitor in the first-ever #GauntletEliminator Match for an #NXTTitle opportunity THIS Wednesday on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/fQisKitAg6
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 19, 2020
The struggle will be worth it. #GauntletEliminator @WWENXT #statistics pic.twitter.com/fkNIcfqFBl
— Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) September 19, 2020
