Kyle O’Reilly Says AEW Dynasty Is His Destiny In Promo Ahead of PPV

Kyle O’Reilly battles Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship at AEW Dynasty, and he cut a promo ahead of the PPV talking about the match. AEW posted a promo from O’Reilly following his win in a trios match on last night’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On his association with Strong: “There was one point in time when Roderick Strong and myself were legit the best tag team in the world. I get what happens, people change, whatever, but that respect for Roddy and the love for Roddy, I mean, I was willing to stay far away from the International Title because of that. But yeah, as soon as Roderick became threatened, The Undisputed Kingdom, they get threatened and they behave like snakes behave and when they feel threatened, they bite. That’s the difference between a snake and you, Roderick. You’re a human being. So when you felt threatened and you bit, it just makes you a coward, man. That’s alright. I mean, it was never about friendships for you guys. Just surround yourselves with whomever can help you win championships.

“I get that, Roddy. That’s how you and I used to roll, too, man. I get that. Then to behave and act so offended when I turn down this bogus t-shirt offer that you… Well, you act like a little kid and you smash your toy on the ground when you can’t play with it anymore. I’m not smashed on the ground, Roddy. I’m not broken. You could say that I’m neck strong, but I’m not just neck strong, I’m mentally strong. I’m more mentally strong and tougher than I’ve ever been in my career, Roddy, and that’s not good for you.”

On the show taking place in St. Louis: “There’s one thing you’re forgetting about Dynasty too.. and that’s in St. Louis. That is a home away from home for Kyle O’Reilly. When I left my country and I left my family in 2009, I went to St. Louis. I didn’t know anybody. That city, that took me in, man. It treated me like one of their own. I fought so hard for so many years, being hailed from St. Louis, Missouri. Now I get to come back after all these years and fight for my first singles championship. Eight years since I’ve won a singles title, and to do it against you, Roddy, I mean, the timing, it just couldn’t be more perfect. This isn’t just for me and for my family. This is for the wrestling fans of St. Louis. Because Dynasty is my destiny.”