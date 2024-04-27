Kyle O’Reilly Says Bryan Danielson Hits The Hardest of Any of His Opponents

In an interview with Fightful, Kyle O’Reilly gave high praise to Bryan Danielson and said the American Dragon hit him the hardest he’s ever been hit. The two only wrestled each other once, in 2006. O’Reilly teamed with Billy Suede against Danielson and Sid Sylum in Vancouver.

He said: “It’s the only time me and this individual have ever touched. To revisit it is a huge dream match of mine. It was 2006 maybe. It was a tag match. Me and Billy Suede vs. Bryan Danielson and Sid Sylum. It’s the only time I’ve ever faced Bryan Danielson. A tag match in Vancouver. He did that spinning back Tiger Mask kick to me, in the jaw, and it was like, ‘Aw, dude.’ It rocked my world. It was brutal. It was also like, ‘Bryan stiffed the shit out of me. This is sweet.’ When I was I going to indie shows in 03-04, maybe even before that. He’s from Aberdeen, which a quick drive from British Columbia, so a lot of his first indie shows after he came back from Texas were in BC. The local promoter was using him a lot when he first came out with the mask and was American Dragon. I was like, ‘Who is this guy? He’s incredible.’ In 05 when I started training, he was the Ring of Honor Champion and had that epic run. You knew this guy was the guy, for sure.“