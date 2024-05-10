Kyle O’Reilly Says His Career Will Always Be Intertwined With Adam Cole

Kyle O’Reilly has a longstanding friendship and rivalry with Adam Cole, and he doesn’t see them ever being totally done with it. O’Reilly has not collided with Cole as of yet in AEW, but he said on The Wrestling Casslic that he thinks it’s inevitable.

“My career and Adam’s Cole career will always be somehow intertwined, I feel like we’re destined to do it forever,” O’Reilly said (per Wrestling Inc. “You know like Joker and Batman to some degree. So yeah, of course, that’s eventually gonna happen.”

He added, “Unfortunately, he’s dealing with an ankle injury right now but I’m sure once he gets back to 100%, which will hopefully be sooner rather than later, you know we’ll mix it up again to some degree, whether that’s as buddies or as enemies. I’m sure it’ll all happen in every possible scenario between now and when we eventually retire.”

O’Reilly will battle Adam Copeland for the AEW TNT Championship on this week’s episode of AEW Collision.