– As noted, Kyle O’Reilly recently made his long-awaited return to AEW last Sunday at AEW Revolution. Earlier today, O’Reilly shared a message on Instagram regarding his return in Greensboro, North Carolina. Below are some highlights.

“I felt the love and the energy in Greensboro in my heart all the way down to my loins. The same loins that Sting brutally attacked in the Summer of ‘22 which caused a chain reaction rippling up my spine causing my neck to (for lack of a better term) explode. However, I am a peaceful man with no lust for revenge. All I desire is to stand on my own two feet again under those bright lights and feel that magical feeling we wrestlers are addicted to. Make sure you tune into @aew Dynamite tonight because it’s the best thing to watch on TV and the greatest show on Earth.”

Kyle O’Reilly has been out of action since the summer of 2022 after undergoing and recovering from neck fusion surgery. At Revolution, after Roderick Strong beat Orange Cassidy to win the AEW International Title, Strong appeared to turn down an offer to join the Undisputed Kingdom.