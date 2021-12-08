Kyle O’Reilly Comments on Apparent End of WWE NXT Run

– As previously reported, Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano appeared to receive a send-off last night for WWE NXT after the show went off the air. Earlier today, Kyle O’Reilly posted a tweet, apparently commemorating the end of his run in WWE NXT. Both of their WWE contracts reportedly expired this week.

O’Reilly wrote, “Truly overwhelmed by all the love and heartfelt messages. By no means does this mean goodbye… just smell ya later.” You can check out his tweet below.

During last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0, Von Wagner beat O’Reilly in a Steel Cage Match. He then destroyed O’Reilly with the cage door after the match, possibly writing him out of NXT storylines.