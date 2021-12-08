wrestling / News
Kyle O’Reilly Comments on Apparent End of WWE NXT Run
– As previously reported, Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano appeared to receive a send-off last night for WWE NXT after the show went off the air. Earlier today, Kyle O’Reilly posted a tweet, apparently commemorating the end of his run in WWE NXT. Both of their WWE contracts reportedly expired this week.
O’Reilly wrote, “Truly overwhelmed by all the love and heartfelt messages. By no means does this mean goodbye… just smell ya later.” You can check out his tweet below.
During last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0, Von Wagner beat O’Reilly in a Steel Cage Match. He then destroyed O’Reilly with the cage door after the match, possibly writing him out of NXT storylines.
Truly overwhelmed by all the love and heartfelt messages. By no means does this mean goodbye… just smell ya later. pic.twitter.com/w8xHVxkHKG
— Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) December 8, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Notes On Edge & Liv Morgan Referencing Released Talent on Last Week’s Raw
- Chris Jericho On When He’ll Retire As In-Ring Competitor, Key To Having Such a Long Career
- Eric Bischoff On Where He Sees AEW & WWE In Five Years, Who Succeeds Vince McMahon In Running WWE
- Dustin Rhodes Says He Doesn’t Want To Have To Wrestle To Pay Bills Like Ric Flair