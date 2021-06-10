Kyle O’Reilly Looks Forward to Competing at NXT Takeover: In Your House, Talks Adam Cole Being In the Match

Kyle O’Reilly will be competing at NXT Takeover: In Your House for the first time this weekend, and he discussed his upcoming match and more in a new interview. O’Reilly spoke with Fightful about being in the Fatal Five-Way match for the NXT Championship and more. You can check out the highlights and video below:

On competing at NXT Takeover: In Your House: “Last year, when they brought it back, dealing with the pandemic, I had stepped away for a bit. In Your House came about and getting to see it with the house set and the red, white, and blue ropes, it was such a cool throwback. The nostalgia feelings were very real and now, this year, I get to compete at In Your House and I’m very excited. It’s a unique opportunity. I love In Your House. I was so bummed (not being able to compete last year), but then to see it become a yearly thing, that’s awesome. I’ll be part of it this year and hopefully next year.”

On Adam Cole getting into the Fatal Five-Way Match: “I’m strictly professional. I know what Adam Cole has done and what he’s capable of and what he’s accomplished. 100%, he deserves to be in the match and he played it smart by somehow weaseling his way into it. Can’t fault him for being a smart guy. It was extremely personal building up to TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. We had it out and now, I’ve been able to move past it. I see Adam Cole and we’re bitter and hate each other, but it’s not quite the same. I feel I was able to vanquish that demon from my past that was Adam Cole in the previous match and now, moving forward, my main focus isn’t about hurting Adam Cole, it’s about becoming NXT Champion. That’s 100% where my focus is.”

On competing in his first Fatal Five-Way: “It’s an unpredictable match. I don’t think I’ve ever been in a five-way. You have to have your head on a swivel because there is damage coming from every direction. I have experience with all these guys, minus Karrion Kross. I’ve never touched Karrion Kross in the ring before. It’s unpredictable and I’ve been witnessed to his path of destruction and it’s impressive. I look at a guy I match up well with and it would be Karrion Kross. We have similar styles and philosophies in our toolbox. You put another 100 pounds on Kyle O’Reilly and you’re looking at Karrion Kross. It’s interesting to see what could happen in this match and it’s tough to prepare for. I’ll bring the fight and hope for the best. He has the benefit of being physically dominating and strong. When you have those strengths, I’m not taking anything away from the guy, he has to rely on the minute details of technique a little less than a guy like me does. For me, I put all of my training and focus towards the little technical details that make all the difference in a jiu-jitsu or catch match. That might give me the edge, not having to rely on such strength. That said, the guy can dish it out and I’m sure he can handle it, but he’s never faced Kyle O’Reilly.”