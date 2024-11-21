Kyle O’Reilly Confronts Adam Cole Over MJF Feud On AEW Dynamite

Kyle O’Reilly wants Adam Cole to end his rivalry with MJF, confronting Cole on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Cole cut a promo in which he talked about how he wanted to be facing MJF at Full Gear but knew Roderick Strong would get the job done. O’Reilly then came out to the ring to talk to Cole, saying that he needs to end his beef with MJF before someone gets hurt.

O’Reilly pointed to the injury that put Cole on the shelf and Cole asked O’Reilly if he didn’t think Strong could get it done against MJF. O’Reilly responded that MJF is steps ahead of everyone else and is a more evil bastard than Cole will ever be.

Strong will face MJF in the ring on Saturday’s PPV.