Kyle O’Reilly On Tony Khan Being Receptive To Talent’s Ideas In AEW, Wanting To Wrestle Again In Japan

In a recent interview on The Zaslow Show, Kyle O’Reilly discussed the creative process in AEW, wanting to wrestle again in Japan, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Kyle O’Reilly on the creative process in AEW and Tony Khan being receptive to ideas: “So I think pro wrestling, in general, is a very collaborative sport or art form. There’s always going to be suggestions to be made. Like it’s never just ‘this or the highway’ type of thing, at least in my experiences. Everyone I’ve worked for has always been open to making suggestions and stuff. Tony Khan, especially, has just been so cool about everybody just coming up with their own ideas and pitching them and not making anyone feel stupid about it. You can just tell the guy’s so passionate and just has such a mind for the business. It really is pretty impressive to see the stuff that the guy can come up with on the spot and when you do make a suggestion, he gives you the time of day, and he’s willing to hear you out. It’s pretty cool and it’s pretty unique. I’m very thankful and grateful to have this opportunity.”

On wanting to wrestle again in Japan: “Wrestling in Japan was always one my goals and dreams getting into the sport. In 2014, I finally had the opportunity to go over there with Bobby [Fish] for New Japan. Just everything about it – they treat it like it’s an absolute real sport. In the newspapers next to baseball, there’s also the wrestling results. The wrestlers are revered and respected by everyone. It’s just a totally different culture. The crowd isn’t quiet, they’re respectful and watching the action and appreciating the true sports nature of it. It’s such a cool environment, and I’m really hoping I’ll get the opportunity to go back there because I feel like I left a lot on the table when I left in 2017. I just love everything about the country.”

On Cody Rhodes leaving AEW: “Yeah, I know Cody, somewhat decently. He came into Ring of Honor maybe my last year or two there and I’d worked with him once or twice on the independents before leaving for NXT. He’s just a great dude. A good mind for the business, tremendous worker, and I think he did AEW a great service by being here for its inception and helping them grow. Whatever he is doing I wish him the best of luck and I know that he’ll land on his feet no matter what happens.”

