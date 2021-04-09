wrestling / News
Kyle O’Reilly Defeats Adam Cole in Unsanctioned Match at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver (Pics, Video)
Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole went to absolute war in a chaotic unsanctioned match at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver, and when the dust settled O’Reilly was victorious. O’Reilly defeated his former Undisputed Era ally in a lengthy match that included both men going through the stage, the use of chains and chairs, and much more.
You can see pics and video below from the match. Our full coverage from NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver night two is here.
.@KORcombat is ready for a FIGHT. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/EF6QlB6rrW
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 9, 2021
He's here, bay-bay. #NXTTakeOver @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/gVzaxfYEut
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021
Here we are now. Entertain us. 🙏
It's hard to see these two on opposite ends of the ring but @AdamColePro battles @KORcombat in an #UnsanctionedMatch RIGHT NOW on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/9rBqK9u9lF
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021
No. 1️⃣ Trend in the United States 2️⃣ nights in a row: #NXTTakeOver#WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/nYc7NzJz7n
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 9, 2021
This is hard to watch, on so many levels. 💔 #NXTTakeOver @AdamColePro @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/59o3OYXMUf
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 9, 2021
Take a seat, @AdamColePro. #NXTTakeOver @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/OJTDrKp7Ds
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 9, 2021
You can never break the chain. ⛓️ 🎶#NXTTakeOver @AdamColePro @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/C60LyjiP3c
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 9, 2021
Shining Wizard spells brutal pain for @KORcombat. #NXTTakeOver @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/n3r0gru7WL
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 9, 2021
NO give, ALL take. #NXTTakeOver @KORcombat @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/ROKPKpll8B
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021
We expected destruction, and @AdamColePro & @KORcombat exceeded our expectations. 😳 #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/PF5HgTkUt0
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 9, 2021
None of this can be good for @KORcombat. #NXTTakeOver @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/wVMTRtU3fS
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 9, 2021
Just when you count @AdamColePro out, he comes back 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜. #NXTTakeOver @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/J8gwxno1Gl
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 9, 2021
An #UnsanctionedMatch means NO RULES, and, right now, that also means NO REFEREE. #NXTTakeOver @AdamColePro @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/IBLcU0eV8x
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021
"All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players."
Bravo, @AdamColePro & @KORcombat. We thought we had seen EVERYTHING; we were wrong. 🤯 🤯 🤯 #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/quVmCpt12x
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 9, 2021
What are we witnessing between @AdamColePro and @KORCombat? #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/adhvjmMeDL
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021
We hate this callback. #NXTTakeOver @KORcombat @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/Zperi3D9pp
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 9, 2021
The favor is returned. #NXTTakeOver @AdamColePro @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/CY8GRlV7tN
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021
The #WWENXT Universe is STANDING on their feet because @KORcombat & @AdamColePro just DELIVERED an incomparable #UnsanctionedMatch at #NXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver! pic.twitter.com/ZEul0JWD6B
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021
.@KORcombat can 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙙 on his own as he defeats his former best friend @AdamColePro at #NXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver! pic.twitter.com/5zhokh0h6p
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 9, 2021
The system has officially been SHOCKED.💥 #NXTTakeOver @KORcombat @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/1uTLTNsFvU
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021
