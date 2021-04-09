wrestling / News

Kyle O’Reilly Defeats Adam Cole in Unsanctioned Match at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver (Pics, Video)

April 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole went to absolute war in a chaotic unsanctioned match at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver, and when the dust settled O’Reilly was victorious. O’Reilly defeated his former Undisputed Era ally in a lengthy match that included both men going through the stage, the use of chains and chairs, and much more.

You can see pics and video below from the match. Our full coverage from NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver night two is here.

