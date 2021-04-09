Kyle O’Reilly Defeats Adam Cole in Unsanctioned Match at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver (Pics, Video)

Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole went to absolute war in a chaotic unsanctioned match at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver, and when the dust settled O’Reilly was victorious. O’Reilly defeated his former Undisputed Era ally in a lengthy match that included both men going through the stage, the use of chains and chairs, and much more.

You can see pics and video below from the match. Our full coverage from NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver night two is here.

Here we are now. Entertain us. 🙏 It's hard to see these two on opposite ends of the ring but @AdamColePro battles @KORcombat in an #UnsanctionedMatch RIGHT NOW on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/9rBqK9u9lF — WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021

"All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players." Bravo, @AdamColePro & @KORcombat. We thought we had seen EVERYTHING; we were wrong. 🤯 🤯 🤯 #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/quVmCpt12x — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 9, 2021