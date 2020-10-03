Kyle O’Reilly Explains What Winning the Title at NXT TakeOver Would Mean to Him, Calls Finn Balor a Huge Test

– The New York Post recently interviewed NXT Superstar Kyle O’Reilly ahead of his title match with Finn Balor set for tomorrow at NXT TakeOver 31. Below are some highlights.

Kyle O’Reilly on what it would mean to become NXT champion: “Fifteen years of loss, of hardship, of sacrifice, of uncertainly of moving my life around the continent for a chance for an opportunity with zero money in my bank account and then to find success, to find friendships, love and meeting my wife. My life changing drastically over these last 15 years makes everything seem worthwhile. I think of every match that I ever had in front of fricking 20 people and me going, this is biggest match of my life, means everything. At the time it did mean everything. Looking back, I know it was nothing, whatever. It’s kind of the mentality I’ve always had. Specifically going into this match, becoming NXT champion it would be pretty crazy. I don’t have any other words to describe it. It would mean a lot, not just my career but just for my life and everything I’ve believed in basically my entire adult life.”

On facing Finn Balor in a singles match: “I think it’s going to be a huge test for me in the sense of he’s a guy I’ve looked up to for a while and admired from afar and been a fan of. I mean, what’s not to like about Finn Balor? He’s got all the tools and he’s NXT champion for a reason because he’s freaking good. A lot of what I do in this industry and in my career, it is a personal test, it’s about personal growth. I plan on beating Finn as efficiently as possible, but I know just being able to hang with Finn is something that I’ll be able to hang my hat on and be proud of that I was able to do.”

O’Reilly on the challenges of dealing with Type-1 Diabetes while wrestling and during the pandemic: “That’s the thing about Type 1 diabetes, it is a daily grind, a daily challenge. But it’s a challenge and fight I can win on a daily basis, too. I know it keeps me accountable for my own health, my own well-being. I take it into my own hands. I do what I have to do to be the best performer and the best healthy human being I can possibly be. It’s not without its challenges, but it’s something I’ve dealt with my entire career since I was 18 years old. It’s something I’ve dealt with for a long time. I’ve always had a good grasp of it. I’ve looked at it as a blessing in disguise because it does sort of keep me accountable for my own health. I have no excuse to let things slide or to get lazy with my own health.”