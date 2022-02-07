Kyle O’Reilly Files For Trademark On New Nickname

Fightful reports that on February 2, Kyle O’Reilly filed to trademark the nickname ‘Violent Artist’, which he’s used on AEW merchandise already.

The trademark is for: “IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer. FIRST USE: 20160504. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20160524“