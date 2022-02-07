wrestling / News

Kyle O’Reilly Files For Trademark On New Nickname

February 7, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fightful reports that on February 2, Kyle O’Reilly filed to trademark the nickname ‘Violent Artist’, which he’s used on AEW merchandise already.

The trademark is for: “IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer. FIRST USE: 20160504. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20160524

