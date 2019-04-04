Kyle O’Reilly Joins PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Tournament

PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that NXT’s Kyle O’Reilly will join their Super Strong Style 16 tournament this May, which will be the first time he has wrestled for the promotion. He is the 15th entrant in the tournament. It runs from May 4-6. The winner of the tournament gets a shot at the PROGRESS World title, currently held by WALTER. Here are the entrants so far:

Travis Banks

Ilja Dragunov

Trevor Lee

Aerostar

Artemis Spencer

DJZ

Jordan Devlin

Chris Ridgeway

Chris Brookes

Darby Allin

Paul Robinson

Daga

David Starr

Lucky Kid

Kyle O’Reilly

O’Reilly is also set to appear at EVOLVE 125, which is happening right now. You can find our live coverage RIGHT HERE.