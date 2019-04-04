wrestling / News
Kyle O’Reilly Joins PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Tournament
PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that NXT’s Kyle O’Reilly will join their Super Strong Style 16 tournament this May, which will be the first time he has wrestled for the promotion. He is the 15th entrant in the tournament. It runs from May 4-6. The winner of the tournament gets a shot at the PROGRESS World title, currently held by WALTER. Here are the entrants so far:
Travis Banks
Ilja Dragunov
Trevor Lee
Aerostar
Artemis Spencer
DJZ
Jordan Devlin
Chris Ridgeway
Chris Brookes
Darby Allin
Paul Robinson
Daga
David Starr
Lucky Kid
Kyle O’Reilly
Your 15th entrant into #SSS16 is…@KORcombat.
Tickets -> https://t.co/4Sj1N0WAAP pic.twitter.com/FD3RIO1EPl
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) April 3, 2019
O’Reilly is also set to appear at EVOLVE 125, which is happening right now. You can find our live coverage RIGHT HERE.