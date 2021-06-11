Kyle O’Reilly Wants Match With KUSHIDA In WWE NXT, Talks Company’s Return To Live Touring

Kyle O’Reilly was recently interviewed by Fightful, and he discussed a variety of topics, including a potential one-on-one match with KUSHIDA, WWE’s return to live touring, and much more. Here’s what he had to say:

Kyle O’Reilly on a potential match with KUSHIDA in NXT: “I’m excited and curious (to find out if WWE has intentionally been holding off on it). It’s something I would like to playback and give to a whole new audience in WWE and NXT. We fought on multiple continents and all over the world. There are guys you come across in this business where you feel like, ‘I just want to wrestle this guy. We have good chemistry.’ Kushida is one of those guys. Pretty much every guy in this five-way (at In Your House), I feel like that to a degree with. Johnny, Pete, Adam, these are guys I’ve been wrestling for many years and share a special bond when it comes to wrestling. There are guys you mesh well with and Kushida is on that list.”

On WWE’s return to live touring: “Just plain excited. I can’t wait to get back in front of crowds. Everyone is saying that, it’s cliche at this point, but it’s true. It makes all the difference in the world. As a wrestler going on 16 years, I’ve spent a lot of time traveling. This has been the longest time I’ve gone without even being on a plane. It’s been 14 months since I’ve been on a flight. It’s nice sleeping in my own bed every night and knowing where I’ll be every week, but you miss the pro wrestler lifestyle of being on the road, working a different house every night, meeting different and amazing fans. That’s what the business is all about. I’m looking forward to that.”