– Injured AEW talents and longtime friends Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole recently shared an exchange on social media in response to a clip looking back at their singles match that took place seven years ago at ROH Final Battle in 2016. O’Reilly noted that he’s looking forward to getting back in the ring again someday to make more magic with his friend Adam Cole.

Cole wrote in his initial post, “The toughest matches of my career have been against @KORcombat Would not be the wrestler, or the person, without him. Thanks for making me better. There is no Adam Cole without Kyle O’Reilly. Period.”

Kyle O’Reilly later wrote in response, “It’s been an honor to make magic with you. Can’t wait to do it again someday sooner than later @AdamColePro Thanks for being my friend.. and greatest opponent.” You can view that exchange below.

O’Reilly has been out of action since June 2022 due to a neck injury, for which he underwent fusion surgery. O’Reilly later had complications following his surgery that extended his recovery time process. Meanwhile, Adam Cole suffered an ankle break at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, which also put him on the shelf and required surgery.

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Cole and O’Reilly in their recoveries and eventual in-ring returns.

