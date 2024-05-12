Kyle O’Reilly Lists His Mt. Rushmore Of Canadian Wrestlers

Kyle O’Reilly recently weighed in on his Mt. Rushmore of Canadian pro wrestlers. The AEW star was asked the question during a recent interview on Conversations with The Wrestling Classic ahead of his match with Adam Copeland on last night’s AEW Collision.

“I’ll go Bret [Hart], Owen [Hart], Adam Copeland, Chris Jericho,” O’Reilly said (per Fightful). “But, I would put Christian Cage on there as well, you know, if you could have five.”

Copeland retained the TNT Championship against O’Reilly on Saturday’s show.