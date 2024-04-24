Kyle O’Reilly Isn’t Taking His Return to the Ring For Granted, Thinks Big Matches Will Come Eventually

In an interview with Fightful, Kyle O’Reilly spoke about his current run in AEW and how he’s happy to be back in the ring, as he wasn’t sure if he would be. O’Reilly challenged for the International title at Dynasty against Roderick Strong, but came up short.

He said: “I really just don’t want to take for granted the opportunity to wrestle in a mainstream company and even have matches again. That’s something I was never really sure if it was going to happen. The fact that I get to be back on the road and earning my living and get to wrestle, the only thing I’ve ever really been good at or can at least make a living doing, that’s the most important thing. Big matches and championships, I’m sure they’ll come as long as I stay the course. I’m not going to get too ahead of myself. One match at a time. I feel like every time I have a big match coming up, the pressure builds. No matter what it is, whether it’s the match on Collision with Bryan Keith or if it’s on pay-per-view with Roderick Strong, I’m going to treat it the same and give the best performance I can every single time. By doing so, hopefully championships and big matches will present themselves.“