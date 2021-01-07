Kyle O’Reilly Notes Finn Balor Won But Didn’t Break Him

– On last night’s NXT, Kyle O’Reilly was unsuccessful in his rematch against NXT World champion Finn Balor to capture the title. Earlier today, O’Reilly tweeted on the matchup, which you can view below.

Initially, O’Reilly tweeted, “Well Finn, you did what you said you were going to do. You made me suffer and you beat me. But you didn’t BREAK me. At least not like I broke you. #NXTNYE.”

After NXT announced that both men were being taken to the hospital after the match, O’Reilly noted that he wasn’t broken. He commented, “BREAKING not broken but Canadian man is said to be extremely pissed off.”

O’Reilly also tweeted on the matchup, “Slightly taken out of context but have you ever been so pissed off and kicked someone so hard that you lost your balance and just tripped out of the ring? Just me then? Huh. Alrighty then.”

Meanwhile, Finn Balor tweeted a photo of his face after the match, writing in the caption, “STEP RIGHT UP!”

