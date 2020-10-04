Kyle O’Reilly on Going Into His NXT TakeOver Title Match as an Underdog, Potentially Facing Adam Cole for the Title

– ComicBook.com recently interviewed NXT Superstar Kyle O’Reilly ahead of his title match against NXT champion Finn Balor, which is set for later tonight at NXT TakeOver 31. During the interview, he addressed potentially facing his Undisputed Era stablemate Adam Cole for the title down the line, along with going into the NXT TakeOver match as an underdog. Below are some highlights.

O’Reilly on going into the match at NXT TakeOver as an underdog: “I’m going to use the fact that people see me as an underdog use that as an advantage. I mean, in WWE, NXT somehow, someway, the underdog always ends up surprising people. I still don’t think I’m the underdog, but if that’s what I’m being looked at as, I’ll embrace it and I’ll make the most of it. That said, I know after this Wednesday, especially, people are really looking forward to this match. Saying, Oh, it’s going to be a great match to this, that and the other. But I honestly feel having a great match is just a by-product of me stepping into the ring. I’m really not interested in having a great match. I plan on beating Finn as quickly and efficiently as possible and that’s just how it’s going to have to be this Sunday.”

On if he’s ready for the responsibilities of becoming champion: “Absolutely. Being the only three-time NXT Tag Team Champion, it means a lot to me. I prided myself on being a tag team competitor for a long time, but before I came to NXT I was a tag team competitor and I was also successful in singles. I was able to juggle being a tag guy with being a singles guy. So really, I’m not looking at this as being any different. I know after Sunday, when I’m the new NXT champion, I will be able to still be a tag guy. I will be able to handle the responsibilities of being a Champion. Since winning the Gauntlet Eliminator, it’s just the nonstop interviews and media. It’s been, I mean, I’m not going to lie, a little overwhelming.”

“But I understand that’s just par for the course when you’re a main event guy in this company, you carry those responsibilities, and this is something I’ve wanted my entire life. I prepared for this. Growing up, you read all the books of all the guys you admire and they tell you about the grind and how hard it is, the media, the nonstop go. That’s just something you prepare for when you chase this dream job. That’s just what’s going to come with it. So I’m 100% ready for that responsibility and I think I’ll do a good job with it.”

On potentially facing Adam Cole for the title: “You make a good point. We have fought each other in the past and been bitter arrivals and dare I say, enemies. But man, that’s just the past. Really, we’ve both grown up so much as individuals and performers. It’s just different now, man. I honestly don’t think we will ever fight each other again. He’s genuinely one of my best friends along with Roderick Strong, along with Bobby Fish. I can’t picture a universe in which I’m the NXT Champion and Adam’s gunning for me. I can’t picture that man. This is going to be the golden prophecy version two. Maybe Adam becomes the North American champion again. Maybe Roddy and Bobby become the tag team champions. This is my time to be the NXT Champion and they know that, they respect that and they honor that. And so the Undisputed ERA, man, it’s a true team in every sense of the word because there is no jealousy, there is no bitterness among us. We support each other 100%. And when I’m the champion it won’t be any different.”