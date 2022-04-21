Kyle O’Reilly on Wanting to Wrestle Bryan Danielson for His Entire Career

– Busted Open Radio spoke to AEW star Kyle O’Reilly this week, who discussed his time in WWE NXT, and how Bryan Danielson is his dream matchup. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kyle O’Reilly on his dream matchup: “A guy who I’ve wanted to wrestle my entire career is Bryan Danielson. I broke in, in ’05 and he, at that time, was having this epic run with the ROH Title. He inspired me to want to make it to ROH. He was going over to Japan and making a living there, so that inspired me to want to follow that path. He always worked a very similar hybrid style, as you put it, which I totally agree with that definition of it because it’s very much a hybrid style. It’s whatever you want it to be. It’s kicks, it’s strikes, submissions mixed with professional wrestling, which is a style of its own. Certainly with Danielson. And now he’s teamed up with Mox, I think it’d be an amazing tag match as well. There are a ton of guys in AEW I’d really love to wrestle. I think it’s a very deep roster, so there’s no shortage of dream matches from where I’m standing.”

On how it felt joining AEW: “So many of the guys in AEW, it was kind of like a reunion or a homecoming. Guys I want to Japan with, or who I was in Ring of Honor, or in the independents with now run this huge platform together. I never had the luxury of making it to the main roster [in WWE], so I didn’t really get that experience. So coming over here, it feels like I’m having that main roster run now, because it’s a major show, it’s huge. I’m traveling to a different city every week. It feels now like, ‘oh,’ it feels like now I’m in the big leagues.”

On his time in WWE NXT: “I look at it so fondly. I truly believe that I am ten times the performer now than I was before getting signed to WWE. I am way more polished, I have way more confidence, with a microphone. I know my role better, I know how to work a main event match, I know how to work tag matches better, I have better psychology now, I feel. I wouldn’t change anything about this journey to where I’m at now.”