Kyle O’Reilly Announced As ‘Out Of Action’ Following Adam Cole Attack

WWE says that Kyle O’Reilly will be out of action for several weeks after he was attacked by Adam Cole on last week’s NXT. On tonight’s episode, it was announced that O’Reilly suffered a “herniated disc” after Cole attacked him on last week’s episode and will be out four to six weeks.

As reported last week, O’Reilly was stretchered out after the show went off the air. However, it is all reportedly purely to sell the angle and O’Reilly was said to be fine backstage.