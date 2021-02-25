wrestling / News
Kyle O’Reilly Announced As ‘Out Of Action’ Following Adam Cole Attack
February 24, 2021
WWE says that Kyle O’Reilly will be out of action for several weeks after he was attacked by Adam Cole on last week’s NXT. On tonight’s episode, it was announced that O’Reilly suffered a “herniated disc” after Cole attacked him on last week’s episode and will be out four to six weeks.
As reported last week, O’Reilly was stretchered out after the show went off the air. However, it is all reportedly purely to sell the angle and O’Reilly was said to be fine backstage.
INJURY UPDATE: @KORcombat is not medically cleared to compete. As of this moment, his estimated return date is 4-6 weeks. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ohTBUCqLdk
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 25, 2021
