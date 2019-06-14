wrestling / News

Kyle O’Reilly Out of Action With Back Injury

June 14, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kyle O’Reilly has been pulled from the Download Festival in the UK due to a back injury. If you managed to watch NXT Takeover XXV, that shouldn’t surprise you. O’Reilly took a lot of abuse to the back in the four-way tag team ladder match at that event, including falling back-first on the edge of the ladder at one point. He was with a bruised and bloodied back once the match was over. He wrote:

