Kyle O’Reilly Out of Action With Back Injury

Kyle O’Reilly has been pulled from the Download Festival in the UK due to a back injury. If you managed to watch NXT Takeover XXV, that shouldn’t surprise you. O’Reilly took a lot of abuse to the back in the four-way tag team ladder match at that event, including falling back-first on the edge of the ladder at one point. He was with a bruised and bloodied back once the match was over. He wrote:

The medical man told me my back is still hurt so unfortunately I won’t be able to attend @DownloadFest this year. Im sorry to all the great UK fans, believe me I’m gutted to be missing @Tool but at least now @rikbugez has an actual chance of winning the air guitar contest. — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) June 14, 2019