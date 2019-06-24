wrestling

Kyle O’Reilly Pulled From EVOLVE 129 and 130 Due To Ongoing Back Issues

June 24, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT - Kyle O'Reilly NXT

Kyle O’Reilly has been pulled from EVOLVE 129 and 130 due to his ongoing back issues, after he received an injury at NXT Takeover XXV. O’Reilly hurt his back during a four-team ladder match, which involved several bad bumps. The injury also resulted in him getting pulled from Download Festival. WWN has issued a statement on the change, which you can read below:

O’Reilly was scheduled to team with Roderick Strong against JD Drake & Anthony Henry at EVOLVE 129. He’s not the only Undisputed Era member to get pulled, as Bobby Fish is no longer working the event.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kyle O’Reilly, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading