Kyle O’Reilly Pulled From EVOLVE 129 and 130 Due To Ongoing Back Issues

Kyle O’Reilly has been pulled from EVOLVE 129 and 130 due to his ongoing back issues, after he received an injury at NXT Takeover XXV. O’Reilly hurt his back during a four-team ladder match, which involved several bad bumps. The injury also resulted in him getting pulled from Download Festival. WWN has issued a statement on the change, which you can read below:

We are sorry to inform you that Kyle O'Reilly will not be able to compete at EVOLVE this weekend. We were just given the news. We will have more information and updated cards later today or tomorrow. Thank you for understanding. — EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) June 24, 2019

O’Reilly was scheduled to team with Roderick Strong against JD Drake & Anthony Henry at EVOLVE 129. He’s not the only Undisputed Era member to get pulled, as Bobby Fish is no longer working the event.