Kyle O’Reilly Says He Re-Aggravated His Neck Injury, Recovery Time Increased

Kyle O’Reilly says that his appearance on last night’s NXT re-aggravated his neck injury, and that he’ll be out for an additional two to three weeks. As noted last night, O’Reilly appeared at the end of the NXT main event match between Adam Cole and Finn Balor to distract Cole for the loss, then brawled with him to the back.

O’Reilly took to Twitter today and said that his attack has re-aggravated the herniated disc he suffered when he was attacked by Cole two weeks ago. That injury was said by WWE to have four to six week recovery time.

O’Reilly wrote:

I may have not been “medically cleared” and perhaps I “snuck into the building” but I’ll be damned if that didn’t feel “f’n great”. I’m willing to accept responsibility for my actions… something Adam Cole will never do. Now I’m being told another 2-3 weeks added to my recovery time for re-aggravating my neck last night. How many weeks is that now? Weeks won’t keep me away from beating the sh*t out of that SOB.