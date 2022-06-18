wrestling / News
Kyle O’Reilly Says Sting Gave Him ‘Swollen Testes’ After AEW Rampage Attack
As previously reported, Sting made his AEW return last night on Rampage, attacking Kyle O’Reilly with a bat shot to the groin. In a post on Twitter, O’Reilly said that he suffered ‘swollen testes’ as a result of the Icon’s attack.
He wrote: “Shameful and disgusting act by the man called Sting. Here I am; a fan about to offer him a seat (he isn’t a spring chicken let’s face it and he twisted his ankle I think) and what do I get to show for it? Swollen testes. Absolutely uncalled for.”
Shameful and disgusting act by the man called Sting. Here I am; a fan about to offer him a seat (he isn’t a spring chicken let’s face it and he twisted his ankle I think) and what do I get to show for it? Swollen testes. Absolutely uncalled for. https://t.co/u5Q7Ipixei
— Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) June 18, 2022
More Trending Stories
- New Report Outlines Conditions In Which Vince McMahon Could Be Fired From WWE
- More Backstage News On Vince McMahon’s Planned Appearance on Smackdown Tonight
- Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Does Not Get Along With Kevin Dunn
- More Details On WWE Allegedly Burying Stephanie McMahon After Hiatus Announcement, If Current Vince Scandal Is Related