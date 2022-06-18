wrestling / News

Kyle O’Reilly Says Sting Gave Him ‘Swollen Testes’ After AEW Rampage Attack

June 18, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Sting Kyle O'Reilly Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, Sting made his AEW return last night on Rampage, attacking Kyle O’Reilly with a bat shot to the groin. In a post on Twitter, O’Reilly said that he suffered ‘swollen testes’ as a result of the Icon’s attack.

He wrote: “Shameful and disgusting act by the man called Sting. Here I am; a fan about to offer him a seat (he isn’t a spring chicken let’s face it and he twisted his ankle I think) and what do I get to show for it? Swollen testes. Absolutely uncalled for.

