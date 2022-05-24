Kyle O’Reilly Says He’s Signed With AEW For Five Years

Kyle O’Reilly is with AEW for the long run, revealing he has signed a five-year deal with the company. O’Reilly appeared on the Toddcast over the weekend and talked about his decision to sign with AEW after he parted was with NXT in December.

“For me, in five years, I’ll still be with AEW,” O’Reilly said (per Fightful). “I signed a five-year deal with them. Hopefully, by then, champion of the company or several time tag champion, just having fun and never losing that love I have for the business. It’s so easy to get kind of jaded and bitter and beat up in this line of work because sometimes it’s such a grind. You’re traveling all the time, you’re beat up, you’re sore, you’re not always getting used. I want to be happy with what I’ve accomplished and satisfied. Hopefully, having kick ass matches because that’s what it’s about for me. Getting in the ring. That’s where Kyle O’Reilly is best suited, between those ropes, just trying to have good matches with guys.”

O’Reilly is set to face Samoa Joe in the semifinals of the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.