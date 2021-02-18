wrestling / News
Kyle O’Reilly Stretchered Out After Tonight’s NXT, Reportedly Done As Part of Storyline
Kyle O’Reilly ended up stretchered out of the Capitol Wrestling Center following tonight’s NXT, but reportedly he’s not legitimately injured. A fan in attendance at tonight’s show noted that O’Reilly looked to be knocked unconscious following his hitting the ringside steps and had to be awoken by a ringside physician. Triple H, Finn Balor, and other WWE officials were by O’Reilly’s side as he was taken out on the stretcher.
While there was some concern that the situation was legit, Ryan Satin has noted that it was all done for the storyline and O’Reilly is okay.
You can see the posts below:
That looked pretty bad for Kyle O'Reilly. Hopefully it's not 2 serious. #nxt #wwe #WWENXT #UE pic.twitter.com/bDawIsK7Uf
— Alex Blanning (@alex_blanning) February 18, 2021
After he hit the steps he was just laying there didn't even move until the doctor came over to him pic.twitter.com/KZRIstNI4k
— Alex Blanning (@alex_blanning) February 18, 2021
Hopefully Kyle is ok
I was there at the cwc in my pod and it looked bad pic.twitter.com/ptjRbnZd4u
— Alex Blanning (@alex_blanning) February 18, 2021
From what I’m being told, Kyle O’Reilly did not suffer a real seizure after NXT tonight and did not suffer a medical episode. According to WWE sources, it was all just part of storyline. Happy to hear he’s okay.
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 18, 2021
