Kyle O’Reilly Stretchered Out After Tonight’s NXT, Reportedly Done As Part of Storyline

February 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kyle O’Reilly ended up stretchered out of the Capitol Wrestling Center following tonight’s NXT, but reportedly he’s not legitimately injured. A fan in attendance at tonight’s show noted that O’Reilly looked to be knocked unconscious following his hitting the ringside steps and had to be awoken by a ringside physician. Triple H, Finn Balor, and other WWE officials were by O’Reilly’s side as he was taken out on the stretcher.

While there was some concern that the situation was legit, Ryan Satin has noted that it was all done for the storyline and O’Reilly is okay.

