Kyle O’Reilly Suffered Broken Teeth At NXT Takeover

During last night’s NXT Takeover 31 event, both Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly came out of the match with injuries. It was noted that Balor was taken to the hospital to get his jaw looked at. O’Reilly had been bleeding from the mouth and was looked at by medical officials backstage.

WWE revealed in an update that O’Reilly suffered broken teeth in the match. The update reads:

The main event of NXT TakeOver 31 was a brutal, hard-hitting battle for the NXT Championship between Finn Bálor and Undisputed ERA’s Kyle O’Reilly. In the aftermath of the grueling main event, it has become evident that both Superstars are worse for wear.

O’Reilly has a number of broken teeth as a result of the fight with The Prince, WWE.com has learned. O’Reilly is also being evaluated for additional injuries.

WWE.com can also report that Bálor has been taken to a local medical facility for CAT scans to determine if he suffered potential facial fractures in his successful title defense.