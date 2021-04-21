wrestling / News
Kyle O’Reilly Teases Feud With Karrion Kross, Faces Cameron Grimes on NXT
Kyle O’Reilly is looking likely to face Karrion Kross soon, as he teased chasing the NXT Title on tonight’s NXT before running into Cameron Grimes. Tuesday’s show opened with O’Reilly revealing that he’s cleared for competition and talking about what he’s going to do next. He began to talk about Kross when Grimes came down and offered to “invest” in O’Reilly, which resulted in O’Reilly decking Grimes and saying they’re having a match later.
Later on, O’Reilly made his way to the ring for his match and saw Kross and Scarlett in the gorilla position. The two made had a brief staredown before O’Reilly went to the ring, where he defeated Grimes. You can see a pic and clips from the segment and match below:
WE NEED IT. ⏳❌#WWENXT @KORcombat @Lady_Scarlett13 @WWEKarrionKross pic.twitter.com/4AXmLi1LVA
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 21, 2021
