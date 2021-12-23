Kyle O’Reilly, Tony Khan, Adam Cole and Others Comment On O’Reilly’s AEW Debut

As we previously reported, Kyle O’Reilly is All Elite after making his AEW debut on last night’s episode of Dynamite. O’Reilly came out to seemingly help Adam Cole, but the two got in each other’s faces as well. O’Reilly, Cole and others took to Twitter to react to the news.

O’Reilly wrote: “Life is crazy and I’m very grateful that my professional wrestling abilities have taken me to a new frontier in which to explore my ass-kicking ways. Proud to be apart of @AEW and thanks to @TonyKhan for the opportunity. If you’re a fan of mine from elsewhere I hope you continue to support me. If you’re new to KOR prepare to see a man that pours his f’n soul into that ring every night and has an unquenchable thirst for cans of whoop ass. Also, reDRagon is back!”

Tony Khan added: “I’m still amazed that we were able to reunite @AdamColePro + @theBobbyFish + @KORcombat tonight on #AEWDynamite; it doesn’t seem like it should’ve been possible, still doesn’t feel real. The only reason it was possible was because of you great fans supporting @AEWonTNT! Thank you”

Cole wrote: “The game has changed.”

