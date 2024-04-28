wrestling / News
Kyle O’Reilly Enjoys How TV Wrestling Has Changed Over The Years
In an interview with Fightful, Kyle O’Reilly spoke about the changes in TV wrestling over the years, including how certain moves became common use. He spoke about how approaches to wrestling on television have happened over the years.
He said: “It’s interesting just how different philosophies change and different styles come along and what catches. Moves that people will do become en vogue and then it’s the new hot thing that everyone wants to do. It’s tough to put a finger on what that is and notice those particular things. I like that too. I don’t know if that’s necessarily by design and if it’s directors telling people or if it’s just happening at a subconscious level amongst the talent where one person does it. It’s like the monkey’s on an island. One washed the coconut and they all start doing it. It could be something similar.“
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From WWE Draft Night 1 on SmackDown, Why There Were So Few Roster Changes
- Jim Ross Thinks Randy Orton’s WWE Backlash 2004 Match Put Him On The Map
- More 2024 WWE Draft Picks Continue Following SmackDown, Updated Draft List
- New QR Code on WWE SmackDown Reveals Survey & Uncle Howdy Teases