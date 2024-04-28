Kyle O’Reilly Enjoys How TV Wrestling Has Changed Over The Years

In an interview with Fightful, Kyle O’Reilly spoke about the changes in TV wrestling over the years, including how certain moves became common use. He spoke about how approaches to wrestling on television have happened over the years.

He said: “It’s interesting just how different philosophies change and different styles come along and what catches. Moves that people will do become en vogue and then it’s the new hot thing that everyone wants to do. It’s tough to put a finger on what that is and notice those particular things. I like that too. I don’t know if that’s necessarily by design and if it’s directors telling people or if it’s just happening at a subconscious level amongst the talent where one person does it. It’s like the monkey’s on an island. One washed the coconut and they all start doing it. It could be something similar.“