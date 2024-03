Kyle O’Reilly’s in-ring return will take place on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. It was announced on Wednesday’s Dynamite that O’Reilly will have his first match since June of 2022 against Bryan Keith on Saturday’s show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Saturday night on TNT, is:

* AEW World Tag Team Tournament kicks off

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Bryan Keith