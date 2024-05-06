Kyle O’Reilly Wants To Face Will Ospreay At AEW All In

Kyle O’Reilly says he’s hoping for a match with Will Ospreay at AEW All In 2024. O’Reilly made his return to the ring at AEW Revolution in March, and he recently spoke with Conversations with The Wrestling Classic where he noted that he wants to battle Ospreay at the UK PPV in August. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On wanting to face Ospreay at All In: “I mean considering it’s Wembley and it would potentially be home turf for him, how could I not say Will Ospreay. I mean, the guy is just a phenomenal talent. You watch him and it’s like, wow. You’re watching history happen in front of your eyes when you see him wrestle.”

On his recent match with Ospreay: “So recently on Dynamite, we wrestled for the first time ever. We’d never touched and I thought we had good chemistry. So yeah, if I’m, if I’m booking fantasy booking, I’d love to wrestle Will. I mean, I’d love to wrestle Will on Dynamite any week of the year. But, at Wembley. I mean, could you imagine a better environment to wrestle a guy like that?”